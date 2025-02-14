NFL analyst ranks Bryce Young against all other 2024 QBs
Bryce Young had one of the strangest NFL seasons to date last year. The Carolina Panthers QB came off a disappointing rookie season and played two even worse games, resulting in his early benching. It looked like his career was over before it really began.
Then, a car accident forced Young back into the lineup, and he never let go of the job. Not only did he retain his spot, but he played like a star most of the time. It gives the Panthers renewed hope for the future, and it forced one NFL insider to rank Young pretty highly among all 59 QBs who played in 2024.
NFL insider calls Bryce Young a top-half NFL quarterback
Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked all 59 QBs who played last year, but there can only be 32 starters. Bryce Young landed in the top half, though right on the line. He was ranked 16th, one spot behind the man he's forever linked to: CJ Stroud.
"Young could have drifted off into football irrelevance if he wasn't mentally tough enough to overcome the challenges that faced him after the first two weeks of the season. Two dreadful outings had him on the bench by Week 3, with his days in Charlotte appearing to be numbered. But when he returned to the starting lineup in Week 8, Young made the most of his second chance, showing flashes of what made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2023," Shook said. "He steadily built on his small successes so effectively, it became clear by season’s end that he was the Panthers’ guy for the long haul. These types of turnarounds simply don’t happen very often, yet Young pulled it off. He’s truly become a treat to watch, and I can’t wait to see where his career goes from here."
The overall body of work wasn't worthy of much higher, since he only played in 14 games and started 12 of them. His first two were atrocious as well. If those are all excluded, Young would likely have ranked much higher. As it stands, he's ahead of Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, and Caleb Williams. Andy Dalton ranked 43rd among the 59.
