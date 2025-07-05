NFL analyst says Bryce Young has more to prove than most in 2025
Coming into 2024, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a lot to prove. After a disappointing rookie season, the new weapons and new coach he had were expected to pay off and allow him to play like a former number one overall pick. Eventually, though it took some time and a benching, that proved to be true.
However, entering 2025, Bryce Young still, in the eyes of many, has much to prove. Was his 2024 end-of-year run a fluke? Can he be a high-level QB? These questions and more face him, and that's why Geosam James ranked him one of the QBs with the most to prove.
There were 10 QBs listed: CJ Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Anthony Richardson, Dak Prescott, Sam Darnold, Caleb Williams, and Young. Only Williams, Richardson, and Lawrence evidently have more to prove.
James said, "Young struggled early, but his strong finish brought some hope. Carolina needs him to keep trending up in 2025, or they’ll be right back in the quarterback market next spring." While it might not be fair to keep placing pressure on Young to perform when he did last year, it is fair to wonder what the next evolution looks like.
Given how he regressed badly at the beginning of last season, it's also fair to wonder if he can avoid that fate in 2025. Still, being the QB with the fourth-most to prove this year might be a little far-fetched given how excellently he played last year.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ free agent pickup gushes over Bryce Young’s great game vs. Chiefs
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young gets vote of confidence from NFL insider
Panthers’ big free agent signing ranked most-overpaid in NFL at his position
Why Carolina Panthers should stop waiting and make this big move already