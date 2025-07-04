Analyst has Carolina Panthers' upgraded skill group still graded as NFC South's worst
The Carolina Panthers have spent the last two offseasons trying to fix the skill-position groups. After their plan in 2023 largely backfired, they've added weapons in every offseason to give them a group of Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Tommy Tremble.
That's arguably the best group this team has had in several seasons, but it's apparently not very good still. When compared to the rest of their division, the Panthers have the worst skill group out there, according to Eric Smithling of Yardbarker.
"RB Chuba Hubbard is coming off a season with personal highs in rushing attempts (250), rushing yards (1,195), and rushing touchdowns (10). He doesn’t offer much in the passing game, but neither did most of Carolina’s WRs for QB Bryce Young in 2024, which is why the front office picked Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft instead of addressing its league-worst defense," he said.
He gave them a C-, which firmly places them last in the NFC South. New Orleans, led by Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara, got a B. The Atlanta Falcons, with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London, earned a B+ grade. Tampa Bay's group of Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin landed them an A-.
For now, it's hard to disagree with this ranking. The Panthers might have the best running back in the NFC South, but their pass-catchers leave a lot to be desired. Coker, Legette, and especially McMillan are question marks out wide, and the tight end room is bordering on disaster.
