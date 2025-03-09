All Panthers

NFL analyst names 2 ways Panthers can create cap space going into free agency

Carolina could look for ways to free up some money heading into a big week.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Free agency is about to get underway here in just a few days and the Carolina Panthers have a lot of positions to address.

According to OverTheCap, the Panthers only have about $27.1 million in cap space to work with, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. Many of the neighboring teams are perennial playoff contenders, making Carolina a bit of an outlier.

How can Dan Morgan free up more money? Jared Dubin of CBS Sports provided a couple of ideas that would get the job done.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Extending Jaycee Horn would create some more cap room, as would releasing Jadeveon Clowney. The former seems more likely than the latter. Clowney played pretty well and the Panthers have enough needs to worry about on defense without creating another. The Panthers could probably use a center, and they might need to replace their tight ends as both Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas are hitting free agency."

Obviously, this little blurb was written prior to the Panthers bringing back Tremble on a two-year deal, however, it doesn't take them out of the running for a tight end in the draft or free agency. Ja'Tavion Sanders showed some flashes of promise last season, but there's still a serious lack of proven depth at the position.

As far as Dubin's proposed ideas go, he's on the right track. Extending Jaycee Horn is something Dan Morgan wants to get wrapped up sooner than later and the former first round pick has made it clear that he wants to remain in Charlotte. And as Dubin mentioned, cutting Clowney just doesn't make any sense, even if it does free up some cash. The Panthers need to add to their pass rush, not subtract from it.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers’ latest moves secures depth at 2 insecure positions

NFL insider puts Carolina Panthers in the mix to trade for DK Metcalf

Panthers should avoid this Seahawks WR who won’t help Bryce Young

Falcons’ starter inexplicably named Panthers’ missing piece on offense

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News