NFL analyst names 2 ways Panthers can create cap space going into free agency
Free agency is about to get underway here in just a few days and the Carolina Panthers have a lot of positions to address.
According to OverTheCap, the Panthers only have about $27.1 million in cap space to work with, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. Many of the neighboring teams are perennial playoff contenders, making Carolina a bit of an outlier.
How can Dan Morgan free up more money? Jared Dubin of CBS Sports provided a couple of ideas that would get the job done.
"Extending Jaycee Horn would create some more cap room, as would releasing Jadeveon Clowney. The former seems more likely than the latter. Clowney played pretty well and the Panthers have enough needs to worry about on defense without creating another. The Panthers could probably use a center, and they might need to replace their tight ends as both Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas are hitting free agency."
Obviously, this little blurb was written prior to the Panthers bringing back Tremble on a two-year deal, however, it doesn't take them out of the running for a tight end in the draft or free agency. Ja'Tavion Sanders showed some flashes of promise last season, but there's still a serious lack of proven depth at the position.
As far as Dubin's proposed ideas go, he's on the right track. Extending Jaycee Horn is something Dan Morgan wants to get wrapped up sooner than later and the former first round pick has made it clear that he wants to remain in Charlotte. And as Dubin mentioned, cutting Clowney just doesn't make any sense, even if it does free up some cash. The Panthers need to add to their pass rush, not subtract from it.
