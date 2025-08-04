NFL analyst names Panthers' most-important contract call going into 2025 season
Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Taylor Moton is going into the final season of his current contract and he will have to prove himself.
The 30-year-old was listed as the most important contract decision for the Panthers by Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport.
"Carolina must consider extensions for both starting tackles, Ikem Ekwonu and Moton, though the latter should be a higher priority because of his proven track record over the last eight years. Moton hasn't made an All-Pro or Pro Bowl roster, but the 30-year-old has consistently been one of the league's best pass-blocking tackles," Moton wrote.
"According to Pro Football Focus, Moton allowed one sack while on the field for 538 pass-blocking snaps. For comparison, PFF tabbed Ekwonu with seven sacks allowed while on the field for 593 pass-blocking snaps. The Panthers don't have a timeline for Ekwonu's extension, but they should have one for Moton coming up soon."
Given Ekwonu's struggles over the years, Moton's importance on the offensive line has grown to become extremely important.
The offense gained some momentum at the end of last season and in order for that to continue, the Panthers need Moton to continue playing at a high level.
If Moton plays well this season, the Panthers could be in line to get him another hefty contract, but other teams that need a veteran offensive lineman could also look to sign him.
Moton and the Panthers return to the gridiron for their preseason opener as they take on the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jaycee Horn reveals which Panthers teammate reminds him of Steph Curry
Tetairoa McMillan makes surprising admission at Panthers training camp
ESPN rankings put Dave Canales, Panthers coaching staff in humbling spot
Carolina Panthers reveal full jersey schedule for the 2025 NFL season