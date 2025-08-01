Panthers projected to target surprise 'upgrade' at left tackle in 2026 NFL draft
Last season the Carolina Panthers spent more money on their offensive line than any other team in the NFL. While they didn't get elite results, the unit dramatically improved thanks to some upgrades in the middle and some continuity everywhere else.
Heading into the 2025 season, the team ranks 10th in OL spending and they've brough back the entire starting five as well as all their backups.
That continuity should help what was a top-10 performing unit continue going strong this year. However, some big changes may be coming next offseason.
For one thing, long-time right tackle Taylor Moton is entering the final year of his contract and the fact that the Panthers didn't extend him is a sign he may be on his way out.
The Panthers may also be making a major change at left tackle, depending on how things go with Icke Ekwonu, who will be playing out his fifth-year option.
While Ekwonu has steadily grown since he was drafted, he's still not at the level you'd hope for from a top-10 overall pick. If Ekwonu doesn't take another big step forward this year, Carolina may decide to move on here, as well.
If that's the case then left tackle might be at or near the top of the team's to-do list in the 2026 NFL draft. According to Luke Easterling at Athlon Sports, they'll target Miami's Francis Mauigoa in Round 1 with the 8th overall pick. He also sees Ekwonu moving inside to guard.
Miami OT mocked to Panthers
"If Ikem Ekwonu sticks around long-term, he could be a better fit at guard, and the Panthers could target an upgrade at the left tackle spot here. Mauigoa is arguably the best of a loaded class at the position, with the traits to immediately be the ideal blindside protector for Bryce Young."
According to PFF Mauigoa (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) is ranked second among offensive tackle prospects in this class behind Utah's Spencer Fano. Here's the highlight reel.
Francis Mauigoa 2025 highlights
We can't see Ekwonu sticking around to slide inside to guard, especially given how much the Panthers are already paying Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt.
That said, Mauigoa looks to be a real potenial upgrade if they do end up picking this high, which would indicate that they're not as close as we think they are.
In that case, the bar should be set higher at this critical spot and they can do a lot worse tha Mauigoa.
