NFL analyst predicts Panthers-Eagles swap that overloads key position group
Going into the draft, the Carolina Panthers arguably needed a tight end. The duo of Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders was uninspiring, and it frankly wasn't enough to fill out a complete roster. They needed at least one depth piece and could've stood to upgrade the position with a bona fide stud.
They ended up drafting Mitchell Evans in the fifth round, which pretty much solidifies the three-man group. Tremble will be the veteran, while Sanders and Evans will continue to develop. However, Last Word on Sports' David Latham believes that draft selection doesn't preclude them from making a big trade.
Latham said that Sanders showed promise as a rookie, but that the jury is still out on him. The same is true of Evans, who was not picked until the fifth round and has no clear path to stardom. With a revamped defense, the NFL analyst claimed that a resurgent Bryce Young could do great things with a player like Goedert, and the Panthers could have room on their roster for him.
However, as it stands, they likely don't. Teams don't really need four tight ends, so unless they're interested in making the Evans pick useless already, they won't be adding another player to that position. There are options, though.
Perhaps in this hypothetical Panthers trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina would send a tight end in exchange. Maybe they swap veterans by sending Tremble, who is much cheaper than Goedert, to Philly. Maybe they send Sanders to sweeten the pot and give the Eagles a developmental player. Evans is probably not on the move.
It's certainly possible and Goedert would be an upgrade over the three tight ends the Panthers currently have. Even though Goedert is available, it remains unlikely that GM Dan Morgan makes this swap.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Grading each pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft
Fully updated Panthers 2025 depth chart with draft picks, UDFAs
Panthers make big decision on fourth-year left tackle Ickey Ekwonu
Carolina signs former 1,000-yard Pro Bowler after 2025 NFL draft