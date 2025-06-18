NFL analyst says Panthers offense could come of age the way Joe Burrow, Bengals did
The Carolina Panthers have not really fielded a good offense in some time. They've struggled to find the right pieces, namely at quarterback. Late last year, they appeared to have finally found it, as Bryce Young broke out and looks like the QB of the future.
What does that mean for Carolina's offense? Not much yet, according to PFSN analyst Kyle Soppe, but that could change. They moved up last year thanks to Young's rise, and a collective step forward could be next.
"The Carolina Panthers improved from our 30th-ranked offense to 24th a season ago — Bryce Young’s late-season surge being the primary reason," Soppe said. "We are reminded annually that not all growth is linear, so his strong play should be viewed as a great sign rather than a slow progression."
He liked the addition of Tetairoa McMillan to give them a "nice" group of young wide receivers for Young to throw to. "This is far from a bullet-proof strategy, but we’ve seen plenty of offenses come of age as a collective (the Bengals being a recent example), and that upside has to be factored in when projecting the Panthers for 2025 and beyond," he said.
Giving your young quarterback weapons, like when the Cincinnati Bengals got Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase for Joe Burrow, often works wonders. Development is much easier for QBs when the game is easier, and good wide receivers make the game easier.
In 2023, the Panthers had Adam Thielen and a bunch of terrible pass-catchers for Young, and he struggled. They added Jalen Coker, David Moore, and Xavier Legette in 2024, and Young took a step forward.
Now, potentially with Tetairoa McMillan, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Hunter Renfrow all playing a role, Young could once again step up and make this Panthers offense one to watch.
