NFL analyst surprised by Panthers' stunning Hunter Renfrow decision
Hunter Renfrow's NFL comeback bid came to an end yesterday, at least temporarily. The Carolina Panthers released him as part of the wave of moves to get the roster down to 53 men. It was a bit of a surprise after a solid camp, and now his future is up in the air.
The Panthers can sign him to their practice squad, but other teams can pick him up as well. He's a vested veteran, so he immediately became a free agent again. Whatever happens, it's a big surprise the Panthers, who have needed WR help for a long time, didn't keep him, according to one insider.
Hunter Renfrow is the biggest surprise Panthers cut, insider claims
A hamstring injury slowed Hunter Renfrow down a bit during camp, and it prevented him from ever really getting going in preseason action. That meant that a solid camp performance just wasn't enough to make the cut. He was one of the final releases before yesterday's deadline.
Jared Dubin and Zachary Pereles said of Renfrow's cut, which they deemed the 'most surprising' release Carolina had, "Hunter Renfrow was one of the feel-good stories early in training camp, impressing after missing all of the 2024 season due to an ulcerative colitis diagnosis. Ultimately, it wasn't enough for the former Clemson star."
In 2023 or even 2024, the Panthers might've been able to keep Renfrow. The WR room was much thinner then. Alas, that's no longer the case, which is great for the Panthers, but it isn't good for Renfrow. "Carolina has many options in the wide receiver room, including 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, veteran Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker," the insiders wrote.
The team opted to go with some younger players as well as David Moore, a veteran who's followed Dave Canales around the NFL. They cited special teams play as a big reason some players got the nod over Renfrow, who may end up on the practice squad anyway. For now, though, his dreams of returning to the NFL are over, at least with the Panthers.
