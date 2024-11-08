ESPN NFL draft analyst has no problem with Panthers extending Chuba Hubbard
The Carolina Panthers invested in their backfield in the NFL Draft before extending Chuba Hubbard during the season. On Thursday, the running back inked a four-year extension for $33.2 million. It continues the trend of paying running backs after there was a trend of not paying them. The pendulum has seemingly swung back, but paying running backs big money is still an interesting move.
This is because, by and large, running backs wear down quickly and they are often only as good as the line blocking for them. That said, Hubbard has been one of the most productive backs in football over the last season and a half, and Jordan Reid, an NFL draft analyst, has no issues with the extension.
NFL analyst fine with Chuba Hubbard extension
The prevailing thinking for years was that running backs are the least valuable position and they should be replaced with rookies rather than extended. That isn't the case right now, though, and this is a solid move from the Panthers in Jordan Reid's eyes.
He believes this gives them time to build a strong one-two punch with rookie Jonathon Brooks, who hasn't played this year yet. They could emulate the Detroit Lions, who drafted Jahmyr Gibbs to pair with David Montgomery. Now, for at least the next four seasons, Hubbard and Brooks can work together.
Additionally, Reid said this was an important rebuilding move. Hubbard is one of the few bright spots on this team, and rebuilds are aided by signing young talent that's already in the building. That's exactly what Carolina did here.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jonathan Mingo takes a parting shot at the Carolina Panthers
Where does Chuba Hubbard rank among RBs in compensation?
Jaycee Horn hopes to be with Carolina Panthers for the long haul
Brian Burns won’t say what he’s thinking about the Panthers now