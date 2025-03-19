NFL free agency: ESPN says Carolina Panthers have met their overall goal
The Carolina Panthers made a flurry of moves on day one of free agency (during the legal tampering period). They added a nose tackle, a 3-4 defensive end, a safety, and a cornerback. They also extended Jaycee Horn. The defense was clearly the priority, and one ESPN insider thinks they've met their goal.
David Newton of ESPN said, "The league's worst defense is in better shape with Brown and Moehrig, particularly against the run. But losing Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams to the Patriots was costly. Replacing him with Wharton might have been somewhat of a pricey overreaction, but the overall goal to upgrade the defense was met."
The Panthers appeared to have struck gold with, per some outlets, the top overall free agent in Milton Williams. They were close to finalizing a deal, but they couldn't get it done and pivoted to Wharton. As Newton said, the move was perhaps a bit of an overpay to course correct after Williams, but in general, this defense is in much better shape.
Still, the work is not done yet. Newton said the biggest remaining question is how to fix the edge in the long run rather than signing short-term project players who are veterans. "Jadeveon Clowney is 32 and had 5.5 sacks in 2024. D.J. Wonnum and newly signed Pat Jones II remain projects with potential," Newton said. "Finding a long-term solution with a young, dynamic edge rusher is key to the success of Carolina's 3-4 scheme."
The Panthers have the draft to do that since free agency is mostly dried up and the best edge rushers were probably always available in the draft and not the open market anyway. They can draft any number of them and find their long-term solution.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers go bold with top-10 pick in 7-round mock draft
NFL power rankings: Carolina Panthers move in wrong direction
ESPN makes the case for Panthers to draft top 2025 WR prospect
Jaycee Horn shrugs off awkward question about his new contract