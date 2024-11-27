NFL free agency: Panthers had best odds to sign Daniel Jones, but he's going to another NFC team
The Carolina Panthers were the main reason Daniel Jones was out of a job and one of the favorites to land him. The former New York Giants player was eventually benched and then released after a dismal outing in Munich against the Panthers' league-worst defense. Ironically, odds suggested that Carolina was the top destination for him, but they didn't sign him. Instead, he joined the NFC North.
Daniel Jones lands with Vikings after Panthers odds
After his $160 million deal with the Giants tanked, they decided to move on from the player. He hit waivers and cleared, making him eligible for any team to sign. It's a former starter coming available at the playoff push, but there wasn't a ton of action. Nevertheless, the Minnesota Vikings opted to take a flyer.
It never made sense for the Panthers to look at Jones, especially not this year. They have a vet backup if things somehow go wrong with Bryce Young in Andy Dalton. But to that end, Young has solidified himself as the starter the rest of the way, so there's no need to even use Dalton.
It didn't make much sense for the Panthers to look at Jones for 2025 and beyond, but that at least allowed them to decide after a full season worth of information. Doing that right now would have been shortsighted and illogical. Nevertheless, the Vikings land a quality backup for their playoff push.
