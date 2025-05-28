NFL insider shares why there's already optimism around Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan pairing
Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan just got together as teammates for the first time at OTAs yesterday. The Carolina Panthers drafted McMillan eighth overall as Young's top weapon, and now they're practicing together.
That is not the first time they've thrown and caught from one another, though. Before the draft, the two got together, and all of it, pre-draft and now early on in OTAs, has the Panthers brimming with confidence, according to one NFL analyst.
"They already are connecting deep down the field at OTAs," NFL insider Cameron Wolfe said. "These are two South California kids. They played against each other in high school. From what I was told, they had an offseason throwing session before the draft, a one-day throwing session together that went excellent."
Wolfe reported that that throwing session prompted Young to tell his coaches and GM that if they "had a chance" to draft McMillan, he wanted them to. "If you know anything about Bryce Young, he's softspoken. He doesn't speak up a ton in these moments, so I'm sure that spoke volumes," Wolfe said.
Wolfe added that he asked an executive for something that would surprise him this NFL season, and the exec said that the Panthers would have a top 10 offense and make a playoff push. "They have the right talent, and there's a lot of confidence in Bryce Young out there. Coach Canales said today, 'If we see the Bryce Young I saw today on the field, we're in good shape.'... Now with Tet McMillan, Xavier Legette, they think they have something brewing in Carolina."
The Panthers wanted badly to get Young a legitimate WR1, so they passed on addressing any number of the holes on defense to spend a top-10 pick on McMillan. They've never spent that high of a pick on a wide receiver before, and it might have paid off.
