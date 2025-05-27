All Panthers

NFL insider picks biggest thing to watch at Panthers training camp

The Panthers are about to begin a lengthy training camp that will play a big role in 2025.

Zach Roberts

Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) looks at scoreboard during third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) looks at scoreboard during third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are kicking off OTAs today, so it's the first time that the entire team will be together. Rookie minicamp concluded, and now the veterans have joined the fray. It is time to see which ones will earn spots on the roster or in the lineup, and they'll now have to compete against NFL vets instead of fellow rookies.

There are a ton of things to watch for the Panthers. How does the interior defensive line look? Are the rookie edge rushers any good? What about all the new safeties? But perhaps one question looms larger than the rest. Per CBS Sports analyst Garrett Podell, that question is how well Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan connect.

It's not just about how well the rookie plays, but specifically how he does with Young. The two worked out before the draft, so they've been building chemistry before this. However, it's the key moment to see if it has worked and if these two can be a star pair.

Bryce Youn
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with teammates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Podell said, "Young, the 2023 NFL Draft's first overall pick, appeared to turn a corner in 2024. He returned from his midseason benching last season with improved ball security, producing 20 total touchdowns to just eight turnovers in his final 10 games of 2024, four of which were wins. That's a positive juxtaposition from his first 18 games when he produced 12 touchdowns to 19 turnovers and only two wins."

He went on, "Naturally, the Panthers sought to empower their quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of the draft's top pure wide receiver prospect in Arizona All-American Tetairoa McMillan. He led the nation in both receiving yards (3,423, an Arizona program record) and catches of 20 or more air yards (35) during his three-year Wildcats career."

Their connection is the single most important thing in training camp right now. The defense cannot possibly be worse than it was last year, so all eyes are on the offense. The biggest addition, both literally and metaphorically, is Tetairoa McMillan, so it's time to find out if they were right to pass on Jalon Walker.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers defender put on notice for proving numbers can lie

Analyst: Panthers had too many hotels to address in one offseason

Panthers named potential trade partner for Cowboys’ INT machine

Panthers projected to draft Ohio State star Caleb Downs in 2026

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News