NFL insider picks biggest thing to watch at Panthers training camp
The Carolina Panthers are kicking off OTAs today, so it's the first time that the entire team will be together. Rookie minicamp concluded, and now the veterans have joined the fray. It is time to see which ones will earn spots on the roster or in the lineup, and they'll now have to compete against NFL vets instead of fellow rookies.
There are a ton of things to watch for the Panthers. How does the interior defensive line look? Are the rookie edge rushers any good? What about all the new safeties? But perhaps one question looms larger than the rest. Per CBS Sports analyst Garrett Podell, that question is how well Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan connect.
It's not just about how well the rookie plays, but specifically how he does with Young. The two worked out before the draft, so they've been building chemistry before this. However, it's the key moment to see if it has worked and if these two can be a star pair.
Podell said, "Young, the 2023 NFL Draft's first overall pick, appeared to turn a corner in 2024. He returned from his midseason benching last season with improved ball security, producing 20 total touchdowns to just eight turnovers in his final 10 games of 2024, four of which were wins. That's a positive juxtaposition from his first 18 games when he produced 12 touchdowns to 19 turnovers and only two wins."
He went on, "Naturally, the Panthers sought to empower their quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft with the selection of the draft's top pure wide receiver prospect in Arizona All-American Tetairoa McMillan. He led the nation in both receiving yards (3,423, an Arizona program record) and catches of 20 or more air yards (35) during his three-year Wildcats career."
Their connection is the single most important thing in training camp right now. The defense cannot possibly be worse than it was last year, so all eyes are on the offense. The biggest addition, both literally and metaphorically, is Tetairoa McMillan, so it's time to find out if they were right to pass on Jalon Walker.
