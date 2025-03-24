NFL insider predicts blockbuster draft-day trade between Panthers, Patriots
The Carolina Panthers have addressed a lot of positions on defense during free agency, including linebacker. However, with the signing of Christian Rozeboom being more of a depth move than anything else, they could still be in the market for someone to roam the middle of the field.
They can draft someone or swing a trade, and the latter is a possibility according to NFL insider Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports. He believes Ja'Whaun Bentley could be a possible trade candidate out of the New England Patriots, and their loss could be the Panthers' biggest gain.
"The Panthers’ biggest need this offseason is a linebacker since Jadeveon Clowney is getting older and Josey Jewell needs more experience. Bentley has both the veteran status and experience that could culminate together to make something finally happen for this Carolina defense," Palacios argued. "They had the worst unit last year but Bentley could change things around as long as new signee Tershawn Wharton could open up those holes down the middle."
While Jadeveon Clowney's situation has no bearing on Bentley since Clowney (OLB) is an edge rusher and Bentley (ILB) is a linebacker, it is true that Josey Jewell was a little bit underwhelming, and he, Rozeboom, and a recovering Trevin Wallace make hardly the dominant linebacker depth chart.
Bentley is also coming off a season-ending injury, but if his one full game is any indication, he's still got it. In a shocking opening-week upset over the Cincinnati Bengals, Bentley recorded 12 tackles and half a sack. He was all over the field in a way that no Panthers linebacker was last year, so his arrival on draft day, if the Panthers do swing a move involving some mid-round compensation, would be welcome.
