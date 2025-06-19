NFL insider gives Panthers' offseason rebuild a modest grade
The Carolina Panthers had a ton of work to do when the 2024 season ended. They needed edge rushers badly. They needed a wide receiver. A tight end would've been nice. The Panthers had to solve their backup running back crisis. They needed safeties and a cornerback. A linebacker was necessary, too.
They may not have aced it, but the majority of those issues were at least addressed, which is really all anyone can ask of a team that's won seven games in the last two seasons. Things are looking up, and it's partly because of a solid, B+ offseason, according to Yahoo! Sports insider Frank Schwab.
"The Panthers' rebuild isn't easy, especially considering all the picks given up to draft Bryce Young. They did pretty well to make improvements this offseason. Defense, and particularly the run defense, was the focus of free agency. Safety Tre'von Moehrig, defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown, pass rusher Patrick Jones and linebacker Christian Rozeboom were signed. That talent infusion was needed," he said.
He admitted that it's hard to criticize the Panthers for taking Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the draft over a defender like Jalon Walker, since McMillan was the best player at a position of need. "The Panthers took defensive ends Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the second and third rounds, respectively, and if just one of them pays off, the defense will benefit greatly," Schwab added.
Schwab added that it was a "productive offseason," noting that the Panthers are off to a good start to eventually become a legitimate contender in the NFC South again. They still have a long way to go, but they're apparently beginning to turn a corner.
