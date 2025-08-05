NFL Power Rankings: Panthers somehow slip, insider claims they won't challenge for NFC South
The Carolina Panthers were definitely one of the worst NFL teams in 2024, though it is a bit of a tale of two halves. Still, finishing 5-12 with the worst defense in the league by a country mile implies a lot of work to be done for the next season.
The Panthers put in that work all offseason, but it may or may not have made enough of an impact. In fact, as of now, the Panthers have actually slipped further down in Eric Edholm's NFL.com Power Rankings, and he doesn't believe they have improved enough to contend in the weak NFC South.
NFL Power Rankings see shocking slide for Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are, on paper, a better team than they were a year ago. However, in the Power Rankings, they're not a better team than they were in the last release. They dropped from 24th to 28th, according to Eric Edholm.
The Panthers do have some things going for them, though. "I like that there’s more juice in the receiver room. First-rounder Tetaroia McMillan has flashed some skill amid inconsistencies. Fellow rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. has opened eyes as a playmaker, too," he wrote.
"Xavier Legette looks poised for more in Year 2, and Jalen Coker can build on an impressive rookie season. Adam Thielen and David Moore remain, and Hunter Renfrow is doing his best to revive his career. These are all positives for Bryce Young’s development," Edholm said.
But the other side of the ball is a huge question mark. Edholm concluded, "I also worry that Carolina didn’t quite do enough defensively this offseason to challenge in the NFC South. The Panthers were awful in nearly every major defensive category last season, although it at least appears that they’ll get a better push and rush up front after being dominated in the trenches a year ago."
That doesn't mean they're going to be good, though. Here's where the rest of the South Ranked:
- New Orleans Saints - 31st
- Panthers - 28th
- Atlanta Falcons - 21st
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7th
It's Tampa's division for the time being, and the Panthers evidently have a long way to go before they get to that level.
