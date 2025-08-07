NFL preseason an 'excellent opportunity' for Panthers rookie running back
The Carolina Panthers are excited to see what's to come with rookie running back Trevor Etienne.
Etienne, a fourth-round pick out of Georgia in this year's NFL Draft, is expected to compete for the team's No. 3 role in the backfield behind Chuba Hubbard and new signee Rico Dowdle, who was with the Dallas Cowboys last year.
Pro Football Network writer Cameron Sheath listed Etienne as the Panthers' player to watch in their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
"Tetairoa McMillan is the obvious choice here, but with his roster spot essentially locked up, Trevor Etienne is an interesting player to monitor over the preseason. The Carolina Panthers have their starting running back in Chuba Hubbard, and signed former Dallas Cowboys starter Rico Dowdle in free agency," Sheath wrote.
"In the receiving game, Hubbard averaged 3.2 yards per target in 2024, the fewest of all 31 running backs with at least 40 targets. Dowdle was also on that list, finishing with the seventh-fewest average yards per target (5.1).
"Etienne is unlikely to challenge either of those two veterans for ground work, but could immediately carve out a pass-catching role in his rookie year. He’ll have an excellent opportunity to make his mark in the preseason."
The Panthers might not have Etienne play often in his rookie season, but depth is always a positive thing to have in the backfield.
Etienne will have a chance to carve out a role during training camp. That begins with the team's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Kickoff between the Panthers and Browns is set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium.
