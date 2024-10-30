NFL Trade Deadline proposal sends Jadeveon Clowney back to the NFC West
Jadeveon Clowney signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. The outside linebacker has struggled to make as much impact on the defense as the team had hoped. He could be traded at the deadline, and one proposal sees the edge rusher back in the NFC West. He played one season for the Seattle Seahawks a few years ago.
Jadeveon Clowney heads to San Francisco in deadline proposal
Jadeveon Clowney has had an up-and-down career after being a number one overall pick. The former South Carolina standout had a career year in 2024 and wanted to return home to the Carolinas, where he's been an ineffective part of one of the eague's worst defenses.
NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich proposed an idea that would benefit the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers. In it, Clowney fills a major need for the 49ers defense and gives the Panthers much-needed draft capital.
Nick Bosa is on pace for the lowest total of sacks he's ever had, and the 49ers' pass rush has not been as strong this year. The Panthers can utilize the fact that Clowney is not a rental to get a slightly better return, though a player with one sack through eight weeks isn't exactly going to bring back a haul.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Former Alabama coach says that Bryce Young ‘needs a new program’
Luke Kuechly comments on Anthony Richardon subbing himself out
Grading the Panthers’ trade of WR Diontae Johnson to the Ravens
NFL analyst begs Panthers to trade Bryce Young before trade deadline