NFL Week 16 Odds: Panthers go right back to being underdogs after another loss
Last week, the Carolina Panthers were favored. For the first time in 33 NFL games, they were expected to win. They responded with a dud of a performance, losing 30-14 to the banged-up 5-8 Dallas Cowboys. They got favorable odds and forgot how to act after playing so well for five straight weeks as the underdog.
That is where they find themselves once again. With the Arizona Cardinals coming to town for the final home game of the 2024 NFL season, they're once again expected to lose based on the odds. Here's how everything looks to shake out next week.
Panthers return to underdog status for Week 16 vs. Cardinals
The Cardinals are in the thick of the NFC playoff race. The Panthers just got officially eliminated, though they've been virtually out of it for a while now. As a result, the Cardinals are favored by 4.5 points. The spread is Cards -4.5, which is -105. The Panthers are actually expected to cover, though, as Carolina +4.5 is -115 right now per DraftKings.
The outright moneyline is not as kind to the Panthers. They're +180 to win, while Arizona is -210 to take home another victory this year. The Panthers are four wins back of the Cardinals, so this isn't a huge surprise.
Finally, the over/under is set at 46.5. With still several days before the matchup, the odds are dead split at -110 for each. Given how the Panthers offense performed before last week's dud and how bad their defense is, it wouldn't be shocking to see the two sides get into a moderately high-scoring affair and hit the over.
