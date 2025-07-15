What are the odds Tetairoa McMillan wins Rookie of the Year with Panthers?
The last time the Carolina Panthers had a Rookie of the Year was Luke Kuechly in 2012. The last time they had an AP Offensive Rookie of the Year was 2011 with Cam Newton. It has been more than a decade since the Panthers had the best rookie on either side of the ball.
But finally, there is a chance for that long drought to end, although it's going to be difficult. They don't have a rookie QB, and quarterbacks perpetually have a leg up in award conversations. Just ask Puka Nacua, whose historic WR season was not awarded in favor of C.J. Stroud in 2023.
Tetairoa McMillan is Carolina's best shot at winning the award, which makes sense. He was their first-round pick, and he actually has decent odds. Per Covers.com, the wide receiver is currently +1000 to win it, fourth-best in the NFL.
He's behind Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Ashton Jeanty, the only other non-lineman offensive players taken ahead of McMillan in the draft. That makes sense, although Hunter's two-way status might make it hard for him to be the best offensive or defensive rookie.
McMillan might seem like a good shout, but Jeanty is +270 and Ward is +300 to win it. Plus, McMillan is only barely ahead of Tyler Shough at +1200, which is perhaps a little shocking. Omarion Hampton has the same odds, so those appear to be the main competitors for McMillan to win.
How can he win it? It's simple, really. He just has to have a really strong season himself (well over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns should suffice), get a bad year from Ward, Shough, and Jaxson Dart, and have Jeanty not do particularly well with the Las Vegas Raiders. No problem, right?
