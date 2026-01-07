Tetairoa McMillan’s clutch prowess could lead way to OROY award

The focus in the National Football League at the moment is obviously the upcoming postseason. Eventually, there will be some personal hardware handed out a few days before Super Bowl LX.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN gave his thoughts on the 2025 NFL awards. The focus here is on NFL Offensive Rookie of the year. Barnwell opted for Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who finished with 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns.

“The only rookie to finish over 1,000 rushing or receiving yards did just enough to claim the Rookie of the Year nod for me,” explained Barnwell. “McMillan reached 100 receiving yards only twice, but he was consistently the most impactful receiver in Carolina’s offense and the player Bryce Young looked to when the Panthers needed a big play.”

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“McMillan finished the season with 27 catches for 369 yards on third and fourth down,” added Barnwell. “No other rookie topped 17 catches for 232 yards on those downs. And 22 of those 27 catches turned into first downs, so McMillan wasn’t just racking up empty yardage on checkdowns in those spots, either. Drops were a problem—a common issue for rookies—but McMillan was able to stretch the field and separate from man coverage in a way that other Panthers receivers haven’t consistently been able to do in the Young era.”

The eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft made his share of big plays in the latter stages of 2025. In the team’s last seven games, McMillan totaled 24 receptions for 396 yards (16.5 average) and five touchdowns. In his first 10 outings this season, the 5’5”, 212-pound target did haul in 46 passes for 618 yards (13.4 average) and just two scores—both of those coming in a Week 6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

If Barnwell is correct, the talented wideout would be the first Panthers’ player to garner NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year accolades since quarterback Cam Newton in 2011.

