Panther Profile: S Nick Scott's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
This offseason, the Carolina Panthers retooled the back end of their secondary with guys who are familiar with Ejiro Evero's scheme. Veteran safety Nick Scott is one of those guys.
Height: 5'11" Weight: 200 lbs
Age: 29
College: Penn State
2023 in Review:
After spending the first four years of his career in the NFL with the Rams, Scott signed a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals but only made it one year into the contract before being released. He had a decent season racking up 57 tackles and one fumble recovery, but didn't quite perform the way he did in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the season, he lost the starting job to rookie Jordan Battle.
2024 Outlook:
Ejiro Evero isn't the only coach Scott will reunite with in Carolina. Secondary/cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley played a massive part in Scott's development while in L.A. and will look to get him back on track in 2024. Scott improved year over year with the Rams going from being buried deep on the depth chart to starting a full season. Scott will be the third option at safety behind Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Passes Defended
Interceptions
2019 (LAR)
8
0
0
2020 (LAR)
16
0
0
2021 (LAR)
47
4
2
2022 (LAR)
86
5
2
2023 (CIN)
57
0
0