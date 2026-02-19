Former All-Pro WR Could Be Ideal Carolina Panthers Addition If Cut

The Carolina Panthers will have to cut players to clear up cap space. Unfortunately, some solid contributors will likely hit the open market just because of cap restrictions and the Panthers' need for more money.

Other teams will also do this, and there will undoubtedly be plenty of players cut who surprise fans because they're still good. The Panthers should have their eyes on those players and add some of them since they otherwise wouldn't be available.

Bleacher Report insider predicted that the New England Patriots might cut Stefon Diggs, and if so, he might make a good addition to the Panthers.

Stefon Diggs would be a solid addition to the Panthers' WR room

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers definitely need another wide receiver. Even if they don't move on from Xavier Legette, they still have just five viable wideouts on the roster, and that includes special teamer Brycen Tremayne.

Plenty of mock drafts have them selecting one, but the wiser play is probably to add a veteran who slots in right behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. If the Patriots cut Stefon Diggs, he could be that.

"Despite playing a major role as the top pass-catcher on a Super Bowl team, Stefon Diggs is a legitimate cut candidate for the New England Patriots," Alex Kay of Bleacher Report argued.

Diggs has two years left on his contract, but the Patriots could save about $20 million if they cut him. They may decide that the money is better spent elsewhere, and the Panthers could benefit from that decision.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Diggs has helped C.J. Stroud and Drake Maye develop, so he'd be a fantastic addition to Bryce Young's pass-catchers. He would also give the Panthers a really strong trio of wide receivers.

The Panthers could use a veteran to both mentor the younger players and be a reliable target. Drafting someone like Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, or Makai Lemon might be the smarter long-term play, but Diggs would be a nice addition in the interim.

His off-field issues are genuinely concerning, but provided he's able to play and hits the open market, he'd be a nice addition from a football standpoint.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers urged to swap Xavier Legette for star wide receiver

Panthers should go after newly released star edge rusher

Carolina Panthers must lock down services of star wide receiver