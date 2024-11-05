Panthers have another big deadline approaching Wednesday with Jonathon Brooks
The NFL Trade Deadline has virtually passed. The Carolina Panthers made a couple of moves, but their days of fighting the clock are not over. With regard to second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, the clock is still ticking. If they don't do something soon, they'll be hit with a steep penalty.
Brooks isn't the only player on a deadline, but he is one of two with a deadline that is rapidly approaching. The first-year player is an exciting addition to an offense that has needed firepower, but he has yet to actually take a snap in the NFL, and that includes preseason.
Jonathon Brooks, Panthers face tight deadline
There are five players the Panthers should be activing sooner rather than later. Whether from IR as in Adam Thielen's case or the PUP list like DJ Wonnum, they are all in the return window. If the Panthers don't activate them, they have to go on IR for the entire season.
To avoid this fate, both Jonathon Brooks and Jaden Crumedy must be activated by tomorrow at 4 pm EST. If they're not, then that effectively seals that neither of them will see the field this year. Brooks was always going to be out for a while as he recovered from a torn ACL, but the Panthers did spend a second-round pick on him during a time when they had hardly any capital.
