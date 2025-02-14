NFL draft expert says Panthers would 'love' to land second-ranked corner prospect
Cornerback should probably not be a huge priority for the Carolina Panthers going into the 2025 NFL draft. They have their left boundary locked down with Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn, they have a promising nickel option in Chau Smith-Wade and a highly-underrated right side corner in Mike Jackson.
However, you can never have too many quality cornerbacks at this level and it wouldn't come as a surprise if they target one early. A new 2025 NFL mock draft from Tony Pauline at Sportskeeda echoes that idea. In his mock he has them taking Georgia's Jalon Walker at eighth overall, but he says they'd love to get their hands on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who went to the Jets in the previous pick.
Panthers 'love' CB Will Johnson
"The Panthers would love to end up with Will Johnson, but an edge rusher is a need and Walker is a natural fit."
Johnson (6-foot-2, 203 pounds) is ranked the second-best cornerback prospect in this class behind Colorado's Travis Hunter, who's practically guaranteed to be a top-five pick. That makes Johnson the best corner who might be in Carolina's range to pick.
Whichever team does land Johnson will be getting a very quick defender for his size and a grade-A ball-hawk. In 32 games at Michigan Johnson put up nine interceptions, 10 pass breakups and four tackles for a loss. The PFF scouting report on Johnson mentions his agility, plus size, ability to play either boundary spot and discipline against the run. Here are the highlights.
Will Johnson Michigan highlights
If the Panthers miss out on Johnson there are several other intriguing corners they might target early in the draft, including East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr., Trey Amos from Ole Miss and Jahdae Barron from Texas.
