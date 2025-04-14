Carolina Panthers linked to three-time Pro Bowler to bolster defense
The Carolina Panthers need to continue addressing a defense that was the worst unit in NFL history this past season. They have certainly made some moves to rectify the issue this offseason, but more work needs to be done.
The Panthers are expected to bolster their defense in the NFL Draft later this month, with many projecting Carolina to take a defensive player with the eighth overall pick.
However, Mark Stolte of Pro Football Network also feels that the Panthers may have an answer remaining in free agency, linking them to edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.
"Za’Darius Smith makes a lot of sense here. He plays primarily as a standing edge rusher, which would fit nicely opposite Jadeveon Clowney for the Panthers and their 3-4 defense," Stolte wrote. "Smith finished the 2024 season seventh in pressure rate generated and isn’t nearly as expensive as you would expect someone of his caliber to be."
It's actually surprising that Smith is still available given that he racked up 35 tackles and nine sacks between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions this past season.
The 32-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler with three double-digit sack campaigns under his belt, topping out at 13.5 with the Green Bay Packers back in 2019.
Is Smith the same elite pass rusher he once was? No, but he is obviously still productive and would significantly boost a Panthers defense that totaled just 32 sacks this past year.
As Stolte noted, Carolina could probably land Smith on a cheap one-year contract, so it would certainly be worth it for a Panthers club that really isn't far away from contending for an NFC South division title.
