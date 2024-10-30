Panthers came to decision to move on from star receiver weeks ago, per GM Dan Morgan
The Carolina Panthers traded Diontae Johnson for a very middling return. Just a few months after their initial trade to bring him in, they decided to ship him out for the chance to move up a few picks on day three of the NFL Draft. Reportedly, this was a decision they made well before the trade.
Dan Morgan reportedly wanted to move on from Diontae Johnson weeks ago
According to The Athletic reporter Joe Person, who covers the Panthers, Carolina made it known to the rest of the NFL that they wanted to move on from Diontae Johnson. They got a couple of calls right away before the interest waned. The Baltimore Ravens stepped in recently and ended up making a good deal for a starting wide receiver.
The Panthers will move up roughly 10 picks in the draft and they're paying the majority of Johnson's $3.5 million salary. Things ultimately took a turn after what turned out to be Johnson's final game in Carolina, when he said he "can't play every position" after running the wrong route and causing an interception.
Even before then, the team had it in its head that Johnson's days were numbered. They had been desperate to bring in a weapon for Bryce Young, knowing it might be rental. As it turns out, it was an extremely short one. And evidently, the Panthers are fine with that and with not getting much out of it.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Former Alabama coach says that Bryce Young ‘needs a new program’
Luke Kuechly comments on Anthony Richardon subbing himself out
Grading the Panthers’ trade of WR Diontae Johnson to the Ravens
NFL analyst begs Panthers to trade Bryce Young before trade deadline