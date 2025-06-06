Panthers' Chuba Hubbard named among 5 RBs who could win first rushing title
A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2021, Chuba Hubbard continues to be overlooked. It's not just the NFL that has been guilty of this, either, as the Carolina Panthers have also seemed eager to replace him at times.
Hubbard was asked to do more after the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey, but even though he played well, they went out and signed Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract in 2023. Hubbard outplayed Sanders, racking up 902 yards and five touchdowns, which was enough for him to earn a four-year, $33.2 million extension. He improved upon those numbers in 2024, recording 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns.
RELATED: Carolina Panthers named among most-improved NFL teams in 2025
No longer overlooked by Carolina, he's still not getting the love nationally. That could change according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, who named Hubbard one of five players who could win their first rushing title in 2025. Moton called Hubbard a "dark-horse," and admitted the team has to be better as a whole to give him the touches needed to win the crown.
"In 2024, the Panthers lost nine of their 12 games by double-digit margins. They ranked 27th in rush attempts but finished 10th in yards per carry (4.6). If Carolina is more competitive and maintains its efficient rushing attack in the upcoming term, Hubbard can win the rushing title. He's a dark-horse candidate who deserves more buzz for his recent growth." — Moton, Bleacher Report
Hubbard might not contend for the rushing title, but if he’s close, it should mean the offense has improved. That alone would be a win for the fan base.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Nick Wright digs up tired old take about Panthers QB Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers vet Andy Dalton ranked among top 10 backups
Panthers predicted to pick Miami 'road-grader' in 2026 NFL draft
ESPN: Panthers can give Dolphins best offer for Jalen Ramsey