Panthers' Chuba Hubbard named among 5 RBs who could win first rushing title

Could Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard be the 2025 NFL rushing leader?

Randy Gurzi

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores in overtime to win the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores in overtime to win the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2021, Chuba Hubbard continues to be overlooked. It's not just the NFL that has been guilty of this, either, as the Carolina Panthers have also seemed eager to replace him at times.

Hubbard was asked to do more after the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey, but even though he played well, they went out and signed Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract in 2023. Hubbard outplayed Sanders, racking up 902 yards and five touchdowns, which was enough for him to earn a four-year, $33.2 million extension. He improved upon those numbers in 2024, recording 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns.

No longer overlooked by Carolina, he's still not getting the love nationally. That could change according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, who named Hubbard one of five players who could win their first rushing title in 2025. Moton called Hubbard a "dark-horse," and admitted the team has to be better as a whole to give him the touches needed to win the crown.

"In 2024, the Panthers lost nine of their 12 games by double-digit margins. They ranked 27th in rush attempts but finished 10th in yards per carry (4.6). If Carolina is more competitive and maintains its efficient rushing attack in the upcoming term, Hubbard can win the rushing title. He's a dark-horse candidate who deserves more buzz for his recent growth." — Moton, Bleacher Report

Hubbard might not contend for the rushing title, but if he’s close, it should mean the offense has improved. That alone would be a win for the fan base.

Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard scores a TD against the Eagles.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard reacts after his touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

