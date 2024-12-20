What Panthers coach Dave Canales said about Bryce Young's turnovers
On Sunday, Bryce Young had a career-high four turnovers. Thanks to some overall inspired play by the Dallas Cowboys defense, Young fumbled twice and threw two interceptions. After weeks of good play, it was a startling crash back to earth for the second-year quarterback.
It was a game that can't happen for the Carolina Panthers to have a chance of winning. When he protects the ball like he generally did from Weeks 9-14, the Panthers play much better. When he doesn't, a 30-14 shellacking ensues. Head coach Dave Canales offered up some insight on how Young can avoid that fate in the future.
How Bryce Young can avoid fumbles, according to Dave Canales
Bryce Young is not an overwhelming physical force on the football field. That may have partly contributed to the two fumbles, as one came on a smashing hit on a sack that went almost unblocked, and the other occurred when diving to the ground. Those are maybe more concerning than the two interceptions.
“Just the reinforcement,” Dave Canales said of Young's turnovers. “Every play is important. And particularly, as you start to extend plays and defenders are looking for those opportunities to know when those things happen. You’re going to the ground, it’s a vulnerable spot, we gotta cover it up with two hands going down. When you’re in the pocket, keep two hands on it."
Canales continued, putting the emphasis on the entire team to have better ball security, “It’s all across the board. We talk about the ball, first and foremost, as a team. And yes, we talk to each ball carrier—whoever that is. If you have the ball, you’re holding it for the whole team.”
Young had turned the ball over just twice in Weeks 9-14, throwing two interceptions (one was more so a drop by Xavier Legette), but struggled to keep the ball last week. The first one came after a brilliant spin on Micah Parsons, and it may have stunted the momentum the Panthers were building and derailed the entire game.
