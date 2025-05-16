Panthers urged to consider signing former All-Pro safety to round out secondary
The Carolina Panthers signed a safety in free agency and drafted another in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The problem is that the ones they had before were bad, and most of them left in free agency. It's almost a complete overhaul at safety, but it is arguably incomplete.
The Panthers are probably done making moves this offseason with training camp on the horizon. However, they might want to reconsider that. Some free agent safeties are out there that could help. Namely, in Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios' opinion, former Buffalo Bills All-Pro Jordan Poyer.
Reportedly, Poyer wants to play this year and prefers a return to Buffalo. If he can't do that, Palacios urged the Panthers to kick the tires. He lauded the addition of Trevon Moehrig, but he said the team still needs an upgrade over Nick Scott. He believes Poyer is that upgrade and that Carolina could have a secondary better than ever if they sign him.
Palacios believes Poyer won't be the best safety ever with any team this year, but that he'd be a key addition for some much-needed depth and an exceptional locker room presence. This is certainly feasible, though it's unclear if Poyer is at all willing to play for a non-Bills team.
Signing Poyer would be smart. He'd be a cheap, one-year deal to give some competition and depth in the safety room, a room that's still lacking. It's unclear if the Panthers are satisfied with the rotation of Moehrig, Lathan Ransom, Scott, and Demani Richardson, but they probably shouldn't be when players like Poyer would be easy additions.
