How hard is the Panthers schedule? 2025 strength of schedule revealed
The Carolina Panthers, along with the rest of the NFL world, unveiled their schedule last night. We now know exactly when the Panthers play and where they're traveling. We knew the opponents long ago, but the week-to-week grind is now in place. How difficult is it?
When you finish third in a division, you get a third-place schedule. This is designed so that teams that were bad can have a chance to have a better season and prevent lengthy runs of bad form. It doesn't always work (2018-present Panthers are a good example), but that's the theory. In 2025, though, the Panthers might finally get better.
This is because they have an incredibly weak schedule. Among all 32 NFL teams, their strength of schedule, which is based on opponents' 2024 winning percentages, is .457. On average, they're mostly playing teams that finished below .500 last year. They have the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL.
It's not the easiest in their division, as that belongs to the New Orleans Saints because they finished below Carolina by way of a tiebreaker. They have it a little bit easier. So do the Tenessee Titans, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers. Only the 49ers are out of place here, as all the teams below Carolina aside from them had a worse record last year.
