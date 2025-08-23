Panthers final 53-man projection has a draft pick and veteran on the chopping block
Roster cuts are just a few days away from taking place, and the Carolina Panthers will go from 90 players to 53 within the snap of a finger. Who makes the roster? Who gets cut? Here's my final 53-man roster projection.
This week's changes
RB Raheem Blackshear (Removed): I just don't see a need for a fourth back on the roster, especially with the way Trevor Etienne has played on both offense and special teams.
WR Brycen Tremayne (Added): Tremayne didn't suit up for the Panthers' preseason finale, which leads me to believe he's done enough to make the roster.
WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (Removed): Horn has flashes of explosiveness, but it hasn't been consistent enough. Unfortunately, it's just too deep a room, and while carrying seven receivers is a possibility, I think it makes more sense to keep six and create more depth elsewhere.
TE James Mitchell (Added): No, I'm not adding him because he caught a wide-open touchdown pass vs. Pittsburgh. I just think that for Carolina to truly feel good about what they want to do offensively, they need to have four tight ends on the roster. If they want to run some 13 personnel and one goes down, that scraps that portion of the call sheet.
LB Jon Rhattigan (Removed): I love what Rhattigan has done this preseason, but I just don't have enough room in my projections. One of the top guys on the practice squad (if kept) who could earn an early call-up.
CB Shemar Bartholomew (Added): Considering Chau Smith-Wade handles more of the slot, I wanted to get another corner on here. It's a toss-up for me between Bartholomew and Akayleb Evans, but this is where I'm leaning.
S Nick Scott (Removed): I've not been impressed whatsoever this camp/preseason by Scott. If anything, I'm shocked Carolina hasn't added another safety to the group. I think he gets cut.
S Waiver pickup TBD (Added): Obviously, with Scott out, the Panthers would need to scoop someone up off waivers. I don't think the answer is on the roster.
The 53-man projection
OFFENSE
QB (2): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB (3): Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne
WR (6): Adam Thielen, Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne, Hunter Renfrow
TE (4): Ja’Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, James Mitchell
OT (4): Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen
OG (4): Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala, Jarrett Kingston
C (2): Austin Corbett, Cade Mays
DEFENSE
DL (7): Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, Tershawn Wharton, Shy Tuttle, Jaden Crumedy, Cam Jackson
OLB (5): DJ Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Princely Umanmielen, Nic Scourton, Thomas Incoom
ILB (4): Trevin Wallace, Christian Rozeboom, Bam Martin-Scott, Claudin Cherelus
CB (5): Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton, Shemar Bartholomew
S (4): Tre'von Moehrig, Lathan Ransom, Demani Richardson, wavier pickup
Specialists (3): LS J.J. Jansen, K Ryan Fitzgerald, P Sam Martin
