All Panthers

Panthers final 53-man projection has a draft pick and veteran on the chopping block

Our last prediction ahead of roster cuts.

Schuyler Callihan

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) throws during pregame warmups against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) throws during pregame warmups against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Roster cuts are just a few days away from taking place, and the Carolina Panthers will go from 90 players to 53 within the snap of a finger. Who makes the roster? Who gets cut? Here's my final 53-man roster projection.

This week's changes

RB Raheem Blackshear (Removed): I just don't see a need for a fourth back on the roster, especially with the way Trevor Etienne has played on both offense and special teams.

WR Brycen Tremayne (Added): Tremayne didn't suit up for the Panthers' preseason finale, which leads me to believe he's done enough to make the roster.

WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (Removed): Horn has flashes of explosiveness, but it hasn't been consistent enough. Unfortunately, it's just too deep a room, and while carrying seven receivers is a possibility, I think it makes more sense to keep six and create more depth elsewhere.

TE James Mitchell (Added): No, I'm not adding him because he caught a wide-open touchdown pass vs. Pittsburgh. I just think that for Carolina to truly feel good about what they want to do offensively, they need to have four tight ends on the roster. If they want to run some 13 personnel and one goes down, that scraps that portion of the call sheet.

LB Jon Rhattigan (Removed): I love what Rhattigan has done this preseason, but I just don't have enough room in my projections. One of the top guys on the practice squad (if kept) who could earn an early call-up.

CB Shemar Bartholomew (Added): Considering Chau Smith-Wade handles more of the slot, I wanted to get another corner on here. It's a toss-up for me between Bartholomew and Akayleb Evans, but this is where I'm leaning.

S Nick Scott (Removed): I've not been impressed whatsoever this camp/preseason by Scott. If anything, I'm shocked Carolina hasn't added another safety to the group. I think he gets cut.

S Waiver pickup TBD (Added): Obviously, with Scott out, the Panthers would need to scoop someone up off waivers. I don't think the answer is on the roster.

The 53-man projection

OFFENSE

QB (2): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB (3): Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne

WR (6): Adam Thielen, Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne, Hunter Renfrow

TE (4): Ja’Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, James Mitchell

OT (4): Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen

OG (4): Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala, Jarrett Kingston

C (2): Austin Corbett, Cade Mays

DEFENSE

DL (7): Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, Tershawn Wharton, Shy Tuttle, Jaden Crumedy, Cam Jackson

OLB (5): DJ Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Princely Umanmielen, Nic Scourton, Thomas Incoom

ILB (4): Trevin Wallace, Christian Rozeboom, Bam Martin-Scott, Claudin Cherelus

CB (5): Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton, Shemar Bartholomew

S (4): Tre'von Moehrig, Lathan Ransom, Demani Richardson, wavier pickup

Specialists (3): LS J.J. Jansen, K Ryan Fitzgerald, P Sam Martin

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Takeaways from Panthers’ frustrating preseason loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Stock up, stock down after preseason finale: One red flag, one surprise riser

Panthers can’t feel good about their QB depth as preseason comes to end

Panthers-Falcons trade proposal fills huge roster need for Carolina offense

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/News