Panthers GM Dan Morgan reveals how Dave Canales handled Bryce Young benching
When Bryce Young was benched after Week 2, his career, at least with the Carolina Panthers looked to be over and done. There's usually no coming back from being benched less than two years after a team traded a haul to move up and pick someone. Young did just that, though.
Despite the perception that head coach Dave Canales was done with Young at that time, GM Dan Morgan just revealed how the first-year head coach handled it all. The credit has often gone to Rod Wave, but Canales apparently put in the work to help Young even when he had to sit him down.
Dan Morgan reveals what Dave Canales did for Bryce Young
When Bryce Young went to the bench, Dave Canales metaphorically went there with him. Dan Morgan revealed in his end-of-season press conference that the first-year head coach didn't leave Young out to dry but instead worked with him every single day. Even when Young was playing scout team QB in practice, Canales was there by his side.
This makes sense when considering Young's own comments after the season. He stressed that Canales was highly consistent all season long, and it was something he really appreciated from his head coach. That seems to have made a huge difference for Young getting back on his feet.
The Panthers took a huge swing by hiring someone who'd only just ascended to coordinator status last season. He had one year of calling plays under his belt, and spent most of his career as a lowly assistant and position specialist. It was bold to make him a head coach, but he seems to know what he's doing.
