Bryce Young finally reveals what Rod Wave said to him on call amid hot streak
If you've seen an inspirational video, edit, or film breakdown of Bryce Young since he returned to the Carolina Panthers starting lineup, the comments section was likely filled with mentions of Rod Wave.
The rapper infamously asked Young on Instagram to call him during his time on the bench, believing he could get the second-year QB turned around. It certainly seems now that the artist might have helped, and Young finally revealed what happened when he did talk to him.
Bryce Young opens up on infamous Rod Wave phone call
Panthers beat reporter Sheena Quick asked the question everyone's been dying to know: What did Rod Wave say to Bryce Young? According to her, Young said with a smile that three people had asked him that already. "I'm not going to say specifics, but he was just cool. He hit me when I got benched, just being supportive," Young said. "I was definitely grateful for that, so super cool."
If you're wondering how this relationship formed, Young had the answer for that, too. Quick asked how the two know each other, and he revealed that it was just from that. Rod Wave posted on his story asking Young to call him, so he did. "I'd been tapped in for a while, big fan of his music and everything for a while," the quarterback added.
Dave Canales caught some flack for the decision to bench Young just two games into his second season, but his work on the sideline, as well as potentially some words of wisdom from Rod Wave, has completely revitalized Young. He looks like the franchise QB the Panthers were promised.
Beyond that, Young looks like a burgeoning star. From Weeks 9-13, Young and the Panthers have gone 2-2 and he has been rated the third-best QB during that span by PFF. He trails only Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert in that.
Young doesn't only look like the best QB in the 2023 class like his draft status implied, but he also looks like one of the best in the entire sport. Thank Canales and perhaps Rod Wave for that, Panthers fans.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Mina Kimes seems ‘dream scenario’ playing out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks comments on Chuba Hubbard’s overtime fumble
What the NFL said about bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
NFL scout urges Panthers to play former first-round draft pick more