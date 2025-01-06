Bryce Young hails Dave Canales' consistency after first year as Carolina Panthers HC
The Carolina Panthers brought in Frank Reich, a former offensive guru with years of head coaching experience, to pair with rookie quarterback Bryce Young last year. As bad as that could've gone, it did, and interim head coach Chris Tabor wasn't any better.
In 2024, the Panthers made the bold choice to give the head coach position to Dave Canales, a QB whisperer who'd just finished his first year as an offensive coordinator. Almost a year later, that has proven to be a stroke of genius, and Young himself had plenty of praise for Canales after the season ended.
Bryce Young praises Dave Canales after first year together
Dave Canales had to make the hard choice to bench Bryce Young after Week 2. He then had to manage his return and the expectations for him. There were some complaints over his handling of that, especially considering how Young was always "week-to-week" as the starter even after good games.
However, Young himself had no qualms. In fact, he noted one key thing that Canales brought to the table: consistency. "I've always respected so much the consistency that he has on a daily basis," Young said. "It's not easy to do in his position... having to make so many decisions... Regardless of what's been going on, good or bad, he's come in every single day and been himself."
The second-year quarterback continued heaping the praise on Canales for being such a good leader through the ups and downs of the season, especially as the Panthers started 1-7 but finished 4-5. He said his teammates always knew that their coach would be there and be the same person no matter what.
