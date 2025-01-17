Panthers great Greg Olsen open to career change with former NFL team
Greg Olsen was a highly successful player in the NFL. He broke out with the Carolina Panthers, becoming the first tight end to ever record 1,000 yards in three straight seasons. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best Panthers pass-catchers ever.
He has transitioned into a highly successful broadcaster, becoming FOX's go-to man before they brought Tom Brady in (much of the NFL world still wishes Olsen was the top FOX broadcaster over Brady). What's next? Possibly being a highly successful NFL coach, and possibly with one of his former teams.
Greg Olsen open to return to coach Bears
The Chicago Bears were Greg Olsen's first team. He was then traded to the Carolina Panthers, but he started in Chicago and is now reportedly open to a return there. The Bears currently have a head coach opening.
Olsen revealed on a local Chicago radio station that he would consider taking on the job if they reached out. "I thought you were going to say after all that that the Bears were going to hire me," Olsen joked. "The McCaskey's have my number. I've seen the McCaskey family here and there... There's no question in my mind... Everyone's hired off of experience... Is there some fresh ideas out there?... Are there other avenues we can pull from to find this talent to coach teams?"
He believes the NFL might need to consider how they scout coaches. Everyone, based on their wealth of experience, cycles around from job to job, but Olsen believes some teams might need to try something outside the box. Perhaps they should consider a former player turned broadcaster.
He reiterated that he loves calling games, but he certainly confirmed that he would be interested in either coaching or being in the front office if the Bears or another team offered him a spot.
