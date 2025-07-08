Panthers face huge decision regarding contract for star tackle
The Carolina Panthers have a decision to make about their tackle. Well, both of their tackles, actually. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the Panthers' first-round pick in 2022, has two years left after the team exercised his fifth-year option. Taylor Moton, the right tackle, is under contract for just one more year, but he sees more in him than that.
According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, though, Ekwonu is the most important extension candidate on the team. This is because his situation presents a genuine dilemma. Throughout his career, Ekwonu has been solid, but he's never quite been as spectacular as he was expected to be.
"The Panthers have locked up their home-grown, core players since Dan Morgan took over as GM in 2024, signing first-round picks Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn to extensions. Ekwonu appears to be next," Person said.
The two sides couldn't come to an agreement over the offseason, so the Panthers picked up Ekwonu’s fifth-year option for 2026, which is worth $17.6 million. "Ekwonu, the No. 6 pick in 2022, remains the same dominant run blocker he was at N.C. State. But his pass blocking still needs polish. He gave up four fewer sacks in 2024 than the 11 he allowed in ’23, but Pro Football Focus had Ekwonu ranked 126th out of 140 tackles in that category," Person added.
The Panthers have a good thing going with the offensive line, but is Ekwonu, who may ultimately be the weakest link at the most important position, worth a long, massive extension? Carolina picking up his option seems to indicate that they think he might be, but that only pushes back the deadline to get a deal done.
They still have to figure out what he's worth and if that's worth keeping for the next several years. Continuity is one thing, but might there be a legitimate, bona fide star left tackle available somewhere for Carolina? Or is the inverse true, and moving on from the solid if unspectacular Ekwonu would be a mistake setting the line back? That's the decision GM Dan Morgan has to make.
