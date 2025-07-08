PFF suggests Carolina Panthers don't have top-10 offensive line
It took the entirety of the Cam Newton era and some of the Bryce Young era (as well as the in-between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield runs) for the Carolina Panthers to truly learn the importance of a strong offensive line. They've had some good players in that time, but it wasn't until the 2024 offseason that they really, truly invested in it.
It paid off. In 2024, the offensive line was pretty good, and they're rolling with the exact same unit in 2025, so it should be good again. The signings of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt proved to be outstanding. Unfortunately, none of it quite gives the Panthers a top-10 unit up front, though, according to PFF.
They do, however, have a top-11 offensive line, apparently. Zoltan Buday said, "Draft picks and free-agent acquisitions paid off for the Panthers in 2024, with arguably the NFL's worst offensive line becoming a [borderline] top-10 unit. If right guard Robert Hunt can find his old form, he will pair with Damien Lewis to be one of the best guard duos in the NFL. The same can be said about Carolina’s tackles. The team will need left tackle Ikem Ekwonu to take a step forward in his fourth season after he earned a career-high 71.7 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked just 36th at the position."
The Panthers have solid players all across the line, though they lack a true center. Lewis and Hunt are a strong duo on the interior, and neither Ikem Ekwonu nor Taylor Moton are porous on the tackle sides. Center is the only missing piece, and Carolina has a few versatile options they can use just like they did in 2024.
