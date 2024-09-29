Robert Hunt will play for Panthers, Damien Lewis, 6 others ruled out vs Bengals
The Carolina Panthers are just a little over an hour away from trying to do something they haven't done since late November/early December of 2022 - win back-to-back games.
It won't be an easy chore as the Panthers will be without starting left guard Damien Lewis (elbow) and right guard Robert Hunt (hip) is active but not at 100%. Carolina Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (groin) were each listed as questionable on Friday's injury report but will both dress and give it a go.
Moments ago, both teams released their list of inactives for this afternoon's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
CB Tariq Castro-Fields
S Lonnie Johnson
RB Mike Boone
OLB Tarron Jackson
G Jarrett Kingston
LG Damien Lewis
DT Shy Tuttle
CINCINNATI BENGALS
TE Tanner McLachlan
TE Tanner Hudson
DT B.J. Hill
DT Sheldon Rankins
Kickoff between the Panthers and Bengals is set for 1 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on FOX.
