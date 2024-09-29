All Panthers

Robert Hunt will play for Panthers, Damien Lewis, 6 others ruled out vs Bengals

A look at who is out for today's matchup between Carolina and Cincinnati.

The Carolina Panthers are just a little over an hour away from trying to do something they haven't done since late November/early December of 2022 - win back-to-back games.

It won't be an easy chore as the Panthers will be without starting left guard Damien Lewis (elbow) and right guard Robert Hunt (hip) is active but not at 100%. Carolina Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (groin) were each listed as questionable on Friday's injury report but will both dress and give it a go.

Moments ago, both teams released their list of inactives for this afternoon's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

S Lonnie Johnson

RB Mike Boone

OLB Tarron Jackson

G Jarrett Kingston

LG Damien Lewis

DT Shy Tuttle

CINCINNATI BENGALS

TE Tanner McLachlan

TE Tanner Hudson

DT B.J. Hill

DT Sheldon Rankins

Kickoff between the Panthers and Bengals is set for 1 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on FOX.

