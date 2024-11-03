Panthers inactives: Carolina rules out six key contributors for Week 9 vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers had a whole host of injured players to contend with this week. Much of their offense was banged up, including a few key starters. However, going into kickoff with the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers have only ruled six players out and dodged the bullet with a few injured players.
Panthers list six players inactive for Week 9
One major starter is out this week: left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Tight ends Tommy Tremble and Feleipe Franks are also both out, paving the way for Ja'Tavion Sanders to get plenty of targets from Bryce Young. Those are the only inactives on this side of the ball
The defense, which has been ravaged by injury this year, has a few inactives to deal with as well. Safety Jammie Robinson was ruled out alongside OLB DJ Johnson and CB Shemar Bartholomew. Jadeveon Clowney is active today.
This unfortunately does not mean that Adam Thielen and Jonathon Brooks are in the lineup today. ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton said that Brooks is expected to make his debut in Germany next Sunday. Thielen is supposed to make his return to the lineup in the same game barring a trade to a contender this year.
