Panthers inactives: Diontae Johnson cleared, Ian Thomas makes his 2024 debut
This evening, the Carolina Panthers (1-4) and Atlanta Falcons (3-2) will square off in an NFC South battle at Bank of America Stadium.
As reported on Friday, the Panthers will be without veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney who is nursing a shoulder injury. Carolina is already thin in the front seven thanks to the season-ending injuries of defensive lineman Derrick Brown and linebacker Shaq Thompson.
On Saturday, the Panthers called up a familiar face from the practice squad in Marquis Haynes Sr., who will likely get some snaps as a rotational edge alongside Charles Harris, DJ Johnson, and Tarron Jackson.
In 71 career games with the Panthers, Haynes has totaled 99 tackles, 27 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks.
There is some good news on the injury front for Carolina as wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle) is cleared to play and tight end Ian Thomas (calf) will make his season debut.
Moments ago, both the Panthers and Falcons dropped their inactives for this week's matchup.
Carolina Panthers inactives
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
CB Shemar Bartholomew
LB Josey Jewell
C Andrew Raym
G Jarrett Kingston
RT Taylor Moton
TE Tommy Tremble
Atlanta Falcons inactives
RB Jase McClellan
LB Troy Andersen
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
OL Elijah Wilkinson
T Brandon Parker
DL Kentavius Street
The Panthers and Falcons will get things underway at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.
