Panthers injuries: Adam Thielen, Ikem Ekwonu status announced for Week 10
The Carolina Panthers have several key players on injury watch for this weekend's matchup in Germany. The Panthers are rolling after a huge comeback win, but the health of key players will determine how well they can keep things going against the New York Giants.
Adam Thielen has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring strain and Ikem Ekwonu missed last week. Ekwonu will be very important as he would be matched up with former Panther Brian Burns on the edge. Here are the latest updates on the two.
Adam Thielen and Ikem Ekwonu are out for Munich game
Unfortunately, the Panthers will be without both players this weekend. Adam Thielen and Ikem Ekwonu are both listed as out after being unable to practice on Friday. Ekwonu will be replaced at left tackle by Brady Christensen. He started there last week.
There is only one other player who is highly unlikely to play, and that's safety Jammie Robinson. Thielen and Ekwonu are out, and Robinson is likely to join them since he's doubtful. The receiver group will be bouyed by Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, David Moore, and Jordan Matthews.
Jonathon Brooks is active but he is questionable and may not play. Tight ends Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble are both questionable but practiced fully on Friday.
