Panthers injuries: Two starters to miss time while Damien Lewis' status is 'up in the air'
Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released the first injury report of the week and there's some concern with left guard Damien Lewis who is nursing an elbow. He was held out of today's work but could be tested in the coming days to see if it's something he's able to play through.
"He injured his UCL," said Panthers head coach Dave Canales. "They did some assessment of that and they gave us a really broad window for that one, so we're trying to just push him and see what we can get out of him and see if we can get him back out there. But that's kind of up in the air really right now."
Canales also provided updated on a couple of players that will miss an extended period of time.
"(Adam) Thielen got a pretty good hamstring, so it's going to be at least four weeks. (Jordan) Fuller had a really good hamstring as well, so he's going to miss some time. Not something that we just expect to come back quickly there. He's in a return-to-play program as well."
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)
DL Shy Tuttle (foot)
OL Damien Lewis (elbow)
DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (hip)
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (rest/not injury related)
LIMITED
RB Chuba Hubbard (rest/not injury related)
S Nick Scott (quadriceps)
FULL
QB Andy Dalton (foot)
