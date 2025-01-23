Panthers tabbed as potential landing spot for former All-Pro defensive back
The Carolina Panthers are an interesting free-agent destination. By all accounts, the league-wide perception of this team is that they're on the come-up. That drives free agent interest up. However, they have very little cap space and they haven't had a winning season since 2017. That drives interest down.
Nevertheless, they have been tabbed as a top landing spot for a former All-Pro defensive back. With how bad the defense was last year, the Panthers can hardly say no to any impact defender that they can sign or draft. That includes Tre'Davious White, the ex-Bills and Ravens star who could leave Baltimore for Carolina.
Tre'Davious White could end up with the Panthers
Last Word on Sports' David Latham foresees Tre'Davious White leaving the Baltimore Ravens after his team fell to his former team, the Buffalo Bills, in the AFC Divisional Round. Two teams were tabbed as suitors, the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints.
"Tre’Davious White won’t be a team's best cornerback in 2025, but he won’t have to be. The Carolina Panthers already have Jaycee Horn, a first-round pick coming off a Pro Bowl season. Additionally, journeyman Mike Jackson had a surprisingly strong season last year and shouldn’t cost too much to retain," Latham said. "A trio of Horn, Jackson, and White won’t make anyone forget about the Legion of Boom, they should be good enough to help Carolina compete in a weak NFC South.
Cornerback is probably the only defensive position the Panthers don't need to immediately address. They should keep the duo of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. However, as Latham said, that doesn't mean they can't add to it, and adding a player of White's caliber wouldn't be a bad idea if it wasn't too expensive.
The cornerback room was a stronger room than any other on defense last year, but the bar is virtually on the floor. If the Panthers can fill other holes in the NFL Draft, they can certainly afford to add White on a short, cheap contract.
