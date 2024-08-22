Carolina Panthers legend stops by local college to take in practice
The Charlotte 49ers football team has had some pretty notable people come through its building over the course of the last month, headlined by two guys with ties to the Carolina Panthers organization.
Former defensive coordinator and Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks agreed to become an unofficial advisor for the team, so he's spent a good chunk of his time taking in practices and providing some tips, ideas, and other welcome advice to second-year head coach Biff Poggi.
On Wednesday, legendary Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly stopped by practice and was seen chopping it up with Wilks before giving a mini speech after the work day was done.
Kuechly has a tremendous knowledge for the game which is what made him such a fantastic player at the highest level. In just eight NFL seasons (all with the Panthers), Keuchly tallied 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 31 QB hits, 18 interceptions, 12.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles. Since he hung up his cleats following the 2019 season, he is now eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This football season, Keuchly will spend his time as a college football analyst with CBS Sports in addition to his radio role with the Panthers.
