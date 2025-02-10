Panthers linked to Seahawks great who could help Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers would probably prefer not to go into 2025 with the same exact wide receiver room they had in 2025. It was, at times, pretty shabby. The only problem is that Tee Higgins is probably way too expensive, Keenan Allen is too old, and they probably have to devote most of their draft capital to the defense.
That undoubtedly means that Dan Morgan and company will have to do some bargain-bin shopping to help Bryce Young. Fortunately, there could be an ultra-reliable receiver available that Carolina has been urged to look into.
Panthers predicted to take a look at Tyler Lockett
According to Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios, the Seattle Seahawks are likely to move on from franchise icon Tyler Lockett. He's been extremely reliable for them for years, but the duo of DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are enough and getting more and more expensive. Lockett is a prime cut candidate to save some money.
If he is, Palacios says Carolina makes a lot of sense, "As for the Carolina Panthers, it’s hard to tell what the team will be looking for when trying to build a legitimate offense for quarterback Bryce Young. Last offseason, the team brought in Diontae Johnson from a trade and Jonathan Mingo from the 2024 NFL Draft. They didn’t work out which leaves Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker as the only two dependable weapons for Young. Perhaps, they could sign Lockett on a veteran low-cost deal to help build experience for the entire offense."
The cheap addition of Lockett allows for the Panthers to check the box that says they need a wide receiver and focus on the defense. Lockett is old and would presumably be on a one-year deal, meaning he and Adam Thielen would be free agents next year.
That would push the true need to find a WR1 to 2026, when players like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Ja'Marr Chase, or Drake London could be available. They would then have a better defense and probably a little more cap space to address the wide receiver corps.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton says he was drafted onto a team of ‘losers’
NFL fans can’t believe Luke Kuechly wasn’t first-ballot HOFer
Carolina Panthers linked to NFL’s 2024 sack leader as trade target
NFL analyst drops a staggering take on the Carolina Panthers