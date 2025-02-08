Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan identifies top team needs going into 2025
The Carolina Panthers are showing signs of life. For the first time in seven years, the team appears to have found a franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. They're also finally showing some commitment to stability for the first time since David Tepper bought the team.
It remains to be seen if general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales can build a winner in Carolina, but they've at least done well enough to keep their jobs for another year. Now, they have to take the next step and start improving the roster around Bryce Young and their other foundational pieces like cornerback Jaycee Horn.
On that subject, Morgan recently sat down for an interview with Carla Metts Gabhert from Charlotte Sports Live. Here's what Morgan had to say when he was asked about the team's needs going into 2025.
Dan Morgan on Panthers' roster needs
"We're gonna look to bring passionate football players first of all, and then we're gonna look for playmakers on both sides of the ball. So, defensive side - guys who can take the ball away, guys that can affect the quarterback and then on the offensive side, you know - guys that can make plays. Whether receiver, tight end, guys that can just make big plays. We were kinda missing that element on both sides of the ball this past year, so we'll attack that. And then on the defensive side, our front we've got to get a little stronger there so we're able to stop the run..."
You can read between the lines here, or just look at the depth chart and point out some of the most obvious needs. Aside from quarterback, running back and offensive line, the Panthers need help at pretty much every position group.
As far as the most-pressing needs go Morgan's last point about needing to stop the run by beefing up the defensive line is probably number one. The Panthers should probably be targeting the top interior defensive lineman available with their eighth overall pick. They'll also need more pass rushers and ball hawks for the back end of their defense. Offensively, they need receivers and tight ends.
That's a lot of boxes to check and the early returns from Morgan's first draft class aren't all that inspiring. He'll have to step his game up a bit this year if the Panthers are going to meet enough of those needs to really improve their position in the NFC.
