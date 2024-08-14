Panthers move off of recently signed veteran NFL pass rusher
Veteran pass rusher Kemoko Turay didn't last a full month with the Carolina Panthers. He was signed on then final day of July and on Wednesday afternoon, his contract was terminated and was released off of injured reserve. Turay is a former second-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts out of Rutgers. Even in a very limited role as a rookie in 2018, Turay flashed his ability to get after the passer by recording four sacks and 13 QB hits in 14 games.
In year two with the Colts, Turay suffered a broken ankle that required surgery and forced him to miss the remainder of the season. In 2021, he bounced back with 5.5 sacks in 224 defensive snaps, but did not have his contract renewed. He played a handful of games for the San Francisco 49ers two years ago and spent some time with the Atlanta Falcons during training camp.
Carolina is still searching for answers off the edge with D.J. Wonnum and Amaré Barno out due to injury. Currently, K'Lavon Chaisson and DJ Johnson are getting some reps with the ones, along with Eku Leota.
“They’re coming along great," head coach Dave Canales said when asked about the status of Wonnum and Barno. "I don’t have any clear timetables, but I just know that they’re working really hard, they’re moving around and running. So again, we’re just taking it day-by-day, a week at a time.”
In addition to moving off of Turay, the Panthers also waived defensive back Clayton Isbell to clear way for the signing of Rudy Ford, who has started 15 games for the Green Bay Packers over the past two seasons.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers' projected top receiver for 2024 season is day-to-day
Shaq Thompson Throws Surprise Jab at Former Panthers Pro Bowler
Where the Carolina Panthers rank in fantasy football for 2024 season
Dave Canales joins rookie talent show, gets team singing Bob Marley