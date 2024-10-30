Panthers not having a “firesale” of star players at NFL Trade Deadline
The Carolina Panthers kicked off their Trade Deadline with a deal to send Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens. The lack of a return for the wideout indicated that the Panthers might possible be trading any and everyone they can. That's not the case, though, as a recent report indicates that teams have called about two stars and been told no.
Panthers not trading Chuba Hubbard or Jaycee Horn
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that teams have already called about both Chuba Hubbard and Jaycee Horn. An argument can be made that they are respectively the best players on their sides of the ball. They would likely net the Panthers a pretty significant return, but they're reportedly not interested.
"They're not having a firesale."- Jordan Schultz's source
Horn has been one of the most-mentioned trade assets for the Panthers. He's a standout cornerback who has been left out to dry with a Panthers defense that has virtually no other playmakers. Despite that and his contract situation, he's not going anywhere.
On offense, the recent loss to the Denver Broncos notwithstanding, Hubbard has been the best player. He's been one of the top running backs in the league. It would be understandable with Jonathon Brooks returning if the Panthers wanted to trade Hubbard for what would probably be a nice package, but they're not.
